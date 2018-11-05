Stray kitten joins the ‘First Pets’ of North Carolina, welcomed into NC governor’s mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a new “First Pet,” and she couldn’t be cuter.

Governor Roy Cooper spread the news on Facebook, sharing the original post from “First Pets of North Carolina,” a page which serves as a running blog on the smallest members of the state’s first family.

“We discovered this precious kitten hiding in the garage at the North Carolina Executive Mansion just a few days age,” the Friday post reads.

The family isn’t sure where she came from or how she ended up at the executive mansion, but that didn’t stop the Coopers from welcoming in Jennyanydots, named after the character from the musical “Cats.”

“She’s friendly, talkative and enjoys ‘hunting’ certain patterns on the carpet,” the post continues.

Jenny joins the three other “First Pets”: Cooper “grand-dog” Benjamin and cats Alexei and Adelaide Cooper.

On June 14, 2017, the page introduced the First Daughter Natalie’s new orchid mantis, “Daisy,” but unfortunately said goodbye on July 26, 2018, as Daisy died “at the ripe old mantis age of 14 months and five days.”

Check out the other ‘First Pets of North Carolina’