School resource officer uses pepper spray to break up fight at Winston-Salem high school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A school resource officer used pepper spray on Monday to break up a fight at a Winston-Salem high school, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 8:30 a.m., the school resource officer assigned to Parkland High School for the Winston-Salem Police Department was trying to separate two students involved in a physical fight.

The students would not stop fighting. The officer used pepper spray to stop their actions.

Both students involved were treated and released at local hospitals for minor injuries associated with the fight and not the pepper spray exposure.

Due to the pepper spray being deployed in a common area hallway, multiple students were exposed to the lingering remnants of pepper spray.

None of the students required medical attention from the secondary exposure. The Winston-Salem Forsyth County School system used a phone tree message to notify parents of Parkland students of the incident.

The students’ names involved in the assault will not be released at this time pending further investigation, police said.