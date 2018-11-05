Piedmont Triad see impressive early-voting turnout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont Triad experienced an impressive turnout for early voting numbers.

According to the Guilford County Board of Elections, there were 100,311 people who turned out for early voting.

Fifty-six percent of those voters were female.

Students at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro are adamant about exercising their right to vote.

“I thought it was important for people to know that young people care. Young people wasn’t what is best for this country,” said Abby Truett, a UNCG student.

There are 165 voting precincts in Guilford County. At only six of those precincts did men outnumber female voters.

Women on the UNCG campus say they aren’t surprised by the high turnout.

“They feel like their choices are in danger and we don’t like that. We worked hard to be able to make those choices for ourselves and I don’t think we’re ready to let it go without a fight,” said Truett.

Election Day is Nov. 6 and polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.