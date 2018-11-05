Piedmont Legacy Trails works to elevate profiles of trails, greenways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you prefer a pathway that travels across the heart of the city or one that winds through a peaceful field, Kevin Redding is sure you can find a Piedmont trail that suits your needs.

"People love to get out and go for a hike, walk their dogs, just spent time in nature to get away from all the headaches at work or at home," Redding said.

Redding is the Piedmont Land Conservancy's executive director. His organization protects scenic lands and open spaces so others can enjoy them. That's why the conservancy has created a new program. Palmer McIntyre is the conservation planner for the Piedmont Land Conservancy. She explained how the initiative works.

"The one thing that is missing is something that ties it all together. The main goal of the Piedmont Legacy Trails is to elevate the profiles of trails and greenways across our region," McIntyre said.

From Surry County to Montgomery County, the Piedmont Legacy Trails program covers 12 Piedmont counties. The land conservancy will add an interactive trail-finding map to their website, making it easier to find a new place to hike. Plus, the organization is bringing multiple public and private trail building groups together to encourage regional trail connections.

"Something that dead ends at the county line really should connect to the next town or park," Piedmont Land Conservancy volunteer David Craft said. "So that's a big component to what we are after."

Some trails like the one at Haw River State Park are marked with the Piedmont Legacy Trails logo. As word travels about the new initiative, McIntyre is confident that the Piedmont can become a trails destination.

"Outdoor recreation is a growing part of our economy. So these are ways we can work together to make it even better," McIntyre said.

To learn more about the Piedmont Legacy Trails initiative, click here.