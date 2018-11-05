× North Carolina boy finds pin in piece of Halloween candy

SALISBURY, N.C. — A North Carolina boy sunk his teeth into a mini Snickers on Halloween expecting only the traditional chocolate, nougat, nuts and caramel.

What he got was a straight pin, according to the Associated Press.

The 12-year-old’s father told news that the boy noticed there was something usual stuck to the roof of his mouth, discovering that it was a straight pin without a head.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the child was treated with only a minor injury.

Deputies do not know which house the candy came from.

From now on, the family told the AP they will enjoy Halloween with only candy they buy from the store.