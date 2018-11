× Natural gas leak in Kernersville causes traffic backup on Business 40

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A natural gas leak is causing traffic issues on Business 40 in Kernersville Monday evening, according to Kernersville police.

The leak is in the 800 block of South Main Street.

Off ramps to South Main Street from Business 40 are closed, causing a backup that stretches for miles.

There is no word on when the gas line will be repaired or when the ramps will reopen.