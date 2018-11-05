× Man in critical condition after moped hit by car in Burlington

BURLINGTON, NC. — One person is in critical condition after a wreck in Burlington Sunday night, according to Burlington police.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a wreck involving a moped on West Front Street and Briar Cliff Road.

Officer determined that 34-year-old Steven Michael Freshwater, of Burlington, was driving a 2013 Tao Tao moped and hit a 2015 Ford Fusion.

Witnesses told police Freshwater was driving west when he ran a red light and. He was then hit by the car, which was driving north.

Freshwater was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been filed.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 229-3500. To leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.