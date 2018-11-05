Local high schoolers walk UNC schools in virtual reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- At Graham High School, the seniors are GEAR-ing up for college.

The school is the first in the state to try out GEAR Up's brand new technology.

According to Assistant Principal Whitney Fliehman, "It is a virtual reality box that you can put your device into here, and it Velcros over and students can virtually tour any of the UNC schools."

Once students look through the lenses, they are on campus, in classes and walking around, at all of the 16 University of North Carolina system schools.

It gives the student, who may not be able to afford a visit to the real campus, a chance to feel like they are there. The app will even answer their questions.

That way the students can explore and hopefully find the college or university that is right for them.