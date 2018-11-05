Greensboro woman votes for the first time as a US citizen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Susanne Conlon lived in the United States for 40 years before voting in her first election.

Conlon, 60, was born and raised in England.

"Until July 18 of this year I was a British subject," she said.

After seven long months of appointments and tests, Conlon became a US citizen.

"There were 57 of us that day from 42 countries," she said.

With a heavy interest in politics, Conlon said voting in her first election is what she looked forward to most once she became a citizen.

"I left England when I was 18 so I was not able to vote there either," Conlon said.

During the early voting period, a lifelong dream of Conlon's finally came true.

"I voted last Thursday and I look forward to voting for the rest of my life," she said, of submitting her first ballot. "It is probably your most sacred duty as an American citizen is to go out and cast your vote no matter who it's for."

As the official election day draws closer and other naturalized citizens head to the polls, she's excited that others will have a chance to feel what she felt when she voted.