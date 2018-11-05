Fox News, NBC, CNN pull Trump campaign’s ad amid public outrage

NBC, Fox News and Facebook said in separate statements on Monday that they will no longer run the Trump campaign’s anti-immigrant advertisement that many are calling racist.

NBC was first to announce its decision, doing so after a backlash over its decision to show the 30-second spot during “Sunday Night Football.”

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for NBC said in a statement.

Fox soon followed suit.

“Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network,” Marianne Gambelli, Fox News’ president of advertisement sales, said in a statement.

Facebook was the latest to announce the decision. The Daily Beast reports the company said in a statement, “This ad violates Facebook’s advertising policy against sensational content so we are rejecting it. While the video is allowed to be posted on Facebook, it cannot receive paid distribution.”

The advertisement aims to motivate Republican turnout by vilifying a group of migrants walking toward the US southern border, portraying them as invaders and criminals.

The president tweeted out a video of the ad on Oct. 31, and the ad aired during “Sunday Night Football,” which is one of the most watched programs on television, regularly averaging more than 10 million viewers.

This week’s game likely had a particularly big audience as it featured a highly-anticipated matchup between two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

People familiar with the matter said that the advertisement was not submitted to either CBS or ABC.

CNN had previously determined that the Trump campaign’s advertisement was racist and declined to sell airtime for it.

On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. complained on Twitter that CNN “refused to run” the advertisement.

A CNN spokesperson responded in a tweet, saying, “CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts.”