× Donald Trump Jr. to visit Lexington for campaign rally

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, is set to visit Lexington for a rally Monday morning.

On the eve of Election Day, Trump Jr. is joining a final push by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd’s campaign to secure the congressman’s re-election in the 13th Congressional District, according to a Facebook event shared by Budd.

The event also will feature former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Budd.

Budd is campaigning against Democrat Kathy Manning who seeks to take the seat.

The event is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Davidson County Republican Party headquarters in Lexington.