Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for severe weather in the Piedmont Triad on Election Day.

On Tuesday, counties in the northern and western Piedmont are under a marginal risk for severe weather, while counties in the southern and eastern part of the Piedmont are under a slight risk for severe weather.

There will be showers, with thunderstorms possible.

The main threat is strong gusty winds, with a smaller chance for a brief tornado in the east, according to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Skies clear out later Tuesday afternoon behind the front.