Burlington man accused of sexual exploiting a minor

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

On Nov. 5, Burlington police arrested Pedro Eduardo Camacho-Martinez Jr., 18, of the 2400 block of Wimbledon Circle. He is in jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

The Burlington Police Department reminds the community, particularly parents and youth, that the use of cellular telephones and the internet may expose inappropriate photographs or video to other people. Once inappropriate material or personal information is possessed by another, it can be shared with others or otherwise exploited.

Authorities warn that parents should stay well-informed about the current issues their children are experiencing on and off the internet. Parents should understand and utilize social media in order to be familiar with the actions of their children. Parents should also regularly talk to their children about personal safety online and elsewhere.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or others involving Martinez is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a–tip method.