76-year-old man charged with drive-by shooting, punching deputy in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 76-year-old man is accused of shooting at a business from a vehicle and punching a Davidson County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Melvin Jessie Ribelin Jr., 76, of Linwood, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on law enforcement, damage to property and shooting into an occupied property.

Deputies responded to the shooting at Hanes Tire and Auto Sales at 12019 South N.C. 150 on Sunday.

The owner of the service station told deputies that Ribelin drove by, shooting at the business from a vehicle.

The owner reported several shots fired.

A vehicle was hit by a bullet. A person was inside the vehicle at the time.

Officials found Ribelin at his Linwood home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was “highly agitated and aggressive toward law enforcement” and punched a deputy in the face while trying to force officials out of his home.

He was put in the Davidson County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.