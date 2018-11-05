13-year-old North Carolina girl kidnapped Monday morning outside her home

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped after being forced into a stolen vehicle Monday morning, WMBF reported.

Police say an unknown male grabbed Hania Noleia Aguilar and forced her into a green 2002 Ford Expedition registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, S.C.

Aguilar was standing in the yard of her home in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road when the kidnapping happened around 7 a.m.

The vehicle has a South Carolina registration number and the plate is NWS 984.

Witnesses told police the man had a yellow bandanna over his face. He grabbed Aguilar, forced her into the Ford Expedition, stole it and drove away.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the girl is asked to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845 immediately.