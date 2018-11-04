This company wants to pay someone $100 an hour to pet puppies
DALLAS – A company in Texas wants to pay somebody $100 an hour to pet puppies.
MUTTS Canine Cantina in Dallas posted on Instagram that they want to hire a “Puptern” for its new location in Fort Worth.
Applicants must post a photo or video showing their puppy petting skills by Nov. 12 with the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern or @muttscantina.
“Creativity is encouraged– tell us why you’re the best fit for the position in your caption!” the company said on Instagram.
The business is a dog-friendly restaurant, bar and dog park.
Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth? Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location! Creativity is encouraged– tell us why you're the best fit for the position in your caption! #MUTTSFortWorth #MUTTSpuptern