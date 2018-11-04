Passengers panic after Carnival cruise ship tips; ‘It was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Passengers on a Carnival Cruise started panicking after a fin stabilizer caused the ship to temporarily tip last week.

WKMG reported that the ship tipped for several hours after leaving Port Canaveral last Sunday evening.

"Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables,” said guest David Crews, of Long Island. “Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic."

The ship continued its week-long Caribbean cruise after leveling back to normal. Photos show some guests in life jackets for the rest of the night to be safe.

The Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement:

On Sunday evening, Carnival Sunshine experienced a technical issue which caused the ship to list. There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation. Following the incident, evening events resumed for our guests. Carnival Sunshine proceeded on its Caribbean cruise as scheduled. We are very sorry for the disruption this caused. The ship remains fully operational and will sail as scheduled. We remain confident of the safety of the ship as we are committed to the safety of our guests and crew.

This is the inside of the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship on Sunday evening. @CarnivalCruise says the ship listed (tilted or leaned) because of a technical issue just hours after leaving @PortCanaveral. (H/t to David Crews for the pictures) pic.twitter.com/usSaQsZBzG — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) October 31, 2018