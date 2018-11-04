× Newlywed couple killed in helicopter crash while leaving their wedding ceremony

UVALDE, Texas – A newlywed couple in Texas was killed in a helicopter crash while leaving their wedding ceremony.

KSAT reported that Will Byler, his wife, Bailee Ackerman Byler, and their pilot all died. The couple were both seniors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Authorities were called to an aviation monitoring center about a possible downed aircraft in northwest Uvalde at about 12 a.m. Sunday.

Crews responded to the crash near Chalk Bluff Park off Highway 55 to help look for the helicopter, which was found around daybreak.

The helicopter involved is a Bell 206B, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.