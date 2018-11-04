× Married couple admits to filming themselves sexually assaulting children

WACO, Texas – A married couple in Texas was arrested after authorities said they filmed themselves sexually assaulting children as young as 8-months-old.

Newsweek reported that 26-year-old Christopher Almaguer and his 27-year-old wife Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, of Waco, Texas, have pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The couple each faces one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of production of child pornography.

They plead guilty on October 30 after admitting in last year that they uploaded “sexually explicit videos of themselves sexually assaulting children as young as 8-months-old.”

Investigators said there were 25 potential child victims in Texas ranging in age from infants to teenagers.

The couple has been in custody since their arrest in February and return to court in January for sentencing.