Man accused of robbing McDonald's accidentally shoots himself

MACON, Ga. – A man accused of robbing a McDonald’s in Georgia at gunpoint accidentally shot himself, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Macon Telegraph reported that Donte Sherrod Grayer, 26, of Macon, Ga., allegedly entered the restaurant Saturday armed with a handgun and wearing a wig.

Grayer demanded to speak with the manager and had the manager take him to a safe in a back office, according to the deputies.

The manager opened the safe and the suspect allegedly took the money. But at some point, a gun fired, and employees ran to the front of the store.

Grayer allegedly ran out of the restaurant and was later found lying down screaming for help. He was found wearing only his boxers and was near several articles of clothing, a wig and money, according to authorities.

The suspect had accidentally shot himself in the left thigh during the crime, according to deputies. He was taken to the hospital and will be jailed upon his release.