Babysitter in Virginia charged with murder in death of toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – A babysitter in Virginia faces a murder charge in the death of a 1-year-old child.

WTKR reported that Ashadiya'Xolani Brooks, 35, was jailed without bond on a second-degree murder charge in the death of the toddler, whose name has not been released.

Police were called to a home in Norfolk shortly after 12 p.m. Oct. 23 on a report of an unresponsive child.

Responders took the victim to a children’s hospital where the toddler died two days later, according to WTKR.

Police initially investigated the child's death as undetermined, but after an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk, officials ruled the death as a homicide.

Brooks was arrested and charged on Thursday.