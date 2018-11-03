Woman who harassed other women outside Charlotte apartment complex in viral video turns herself in to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The woman from the viral video who harassed two other women outside a Charlotte apartment complex has turned herself in to police.

WBTV reported that 51-year-old Susan Westwood turned herself in to the Sunset Beach, N.C. police on Saturday.

Westwood was taken to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and served with the outstanding misdemeanor warrant and the four criminal summons.

She had gone missing after being recently featured in the video, which went viral on social media.

Two sisters, Leisa and Mary Garris, were waiting outside of their Charlotte apartment for AAA to jump their car when Westwood approached them on Friday, Oct. 19.

After Westwood approached the Garris sisters, you can hear her say, “This is Myers Park, SouthPark, b****. Why are you up in here hanging out?”

Westwood is then heard saying, “Hi, how are you? ” One of the Garris sisters is heard saying, “I don’t know, but you’re harassing me.”

The woman responds by saying, “Do I need to bring my concealed weapons too? This is North Carolina by the way.”

The woman asks the sisters multiple times if they live at the Camden View Apartments and asks how much they pay rent.

“Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let’s call 911. I want to make sure there’s nothing going on here,” the woman said.

The video also captured the woman apparently citing her salary.

“I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you’re all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I’m white. I’m girl white. I’m white.”

Westwood has since been fired from her job at Charter Communications.