Video shows school bus in Forsyth County letting off students without any stop signs or flashing lights

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A video shows a bus driver in Forsyth County letting children off a school bus without any stop arms or lights.

The video was posted by a witness to Facebook earlier this week and shows students getting off a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus without any stop signs.

Brent Campbell, communications officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, sent FOX8 the following message:

We are immediately investigating what happened in this situation, trying to determine why the stop arm, lights, and stop sign did not deploy. We do not want the situation captured in this video to happen again as it is the district’s expectation that those added safety measures happen every time one of our buses picks up or releases passengers. Upon completion of the investigation, we will take action as appropriate. Our bus drivers are given extensive direction on these procedures as set forth in the state required driver training. They are trained when they are hired and then there is subsequent annual training. We want to thank the concerned citizen for making us aware of this incident and encourage folks to let us know anytime they see something that concerns them. Transporting students to and from home safely is one of our highest priorities.