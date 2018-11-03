These are the victims of the Florida yoga studio shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police have identified the women who were killed Friday when a gunman stormed a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, and opened fire.

Nancy Van Vessem was a doctor. Maura Binkley was a college student. Both were part of the Florida State University community.

Here’s what we know about them:

Maura Binkley

Binkley was a 21-year-old student at Florida State, according to school President John Thrasher.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Delta Delta Delta sorority called Binkley a “beloved sister.”

“As a leader in the (Alpha Eta) chapter, Maura embodied the Tri Delta woman — brave, bold and kind,” the statement from President Kimberlee Sullivan said. “Our hearts are with her family, our sisters and the FSU community during this difficult time.”

Binkley was from Atlanta and studying for a double major in English and German, according to FSU’s website.

Binkley spent this past summer studying at the University of Wuppertal in Germany, the website said, and she found the experience “so rewarding.”

Nancy Van Vessem

Van Vessem, 61, was a doctor who was chief medical director for Capital Health Plan, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. She was also a faculty member at Florida State, Thrasher said.

Van Vessem was in charge of coordinating third and fourth year clerkship rotations in internal medicine on the school’s Tallahassee campus, according to the Florida State College of Medicine’s website. She had gotten her medical degree from St. Louis University, the website said, and her research focus was “restructuring health care for people with multiple chronic diseases.”

Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee shared a tribute to Van Vessem on its Facebook page, calling the doctor “a physician and leader who touched countless lives as Chief Medical Officer at Capital Health Plan.”

“Dr. Van Vessem was part of the Big Bend Hospice community,” the statement said. “She was our friend and a champion for end-of-life care.”