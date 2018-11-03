× South Carolina mother shoots and injures home invasion suspect; ‘I would’ve killed him if I had to’

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina mother shot and injured a man accused of breaking into her home.

WHNS reported that Ashley Jones shot the suspect after he kicked in her front door shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday in Anderson County.

Jones said a bullet hit the man and he ran off. He’s in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.

“I would’ve killed him if I had to,” Jones said. “If I didn’t have a weapon, I wouldn’t have been able to fight him off.”

McBride said there is no known connection between the suspect and the homeowner.