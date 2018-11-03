Frito-Lay recalls some Smartfood Delight popcorn sold in North Carolina over undeclared milk ingredients

PLANO, Texas – Frito-Lay has announced a voluntary recall of select 1/2 oz. bags of Smartfood Delight sea salt flavored popcorn.

The products were inadvertently filled with cheese flavored tortilla chips that contain undeclared milk ingredients, according to a U.S. Food & Drug Administration press release.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled products.

The products covered by this recall were distributed to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

They were also distributed through e-commerce websites.

There have been no reported illnesses.

The recalled products are 1/2 oz. bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn packaged in the following variety pack offerings which have “use by” dates and 11-digit manufacturing codes printed on the outer packaging as listed below:

• 16 count Smartfood Delight Variety Pack Sack – “use by” dates of 4 DEC 2018 OR 18 DEC 2018, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

• 16 count Crunch & Pop Mix Variety Pack Sack – “use by” dates of 18 DEC 2018 OR 1 JAN 2019, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

In addition, the individual recalled 1/2 oz. bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn have a “guaranteed fresh” date of 1 JAN 2019 and a 9-digit manufacturing code of 615325107 printed on the front upper panel. No other products or flavors contained in these variety packs are being recalled.

No other Smartfood, Smartfood Delight, or variety pack products or flavors are recalled.

The issue was discovered after a consumer notified Frito-Lay that their Smartfood Delight bag had tortilla chips. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA.

The recalled bags were sold only in the two variety packs listed above.

Anyone with any questions can call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday) for reimbursement.