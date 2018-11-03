School staff members placed on leave after photos show teachers dressed as ‘border wall’

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Several school staff members are on leave after photos showing teachers dressed up as a “border wall” and Mexican stereotypes caused an uproar.

KTVB reported that 14 Middleton School District staff members have been placed on paid administrative leave after the Halloween photos were posted to the school district Facebook page.

In one photo, seven teachers dressed up as the “border wall” with the words “Make America Great Again” written across it. They also dressed in Mexican stereotypes with sombreros and ponchos, playing maracas.

The photos have since been removed from the school district’s Facebook page.

Middleton School Superintendent Dr. Josh Middleton has said he is “deeply troubled by the decision” and that the costumes were clearly insensitive and inappropriate.

Middleton said he had been contacted by a parent “expressing concern’ over the staff’s costumes.

“We are better than this,” Middleton said. “We embrace all students. We have a responsibility to teach all students.”

He also offered our “sincerest and deepest and humblest apologies to our families, to our patrons” and said the district is looking into the matter.