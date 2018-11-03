× Priest arrested, accused of impregnating teenage altar girl

ATHENS, Ohio — A priest in Ohio is accused of impregnating a 17-year-old alter girl, according to WSYX.

Father Henry Christopher Foxhoven, 45, faces eight counts of felony sexual battery against a minor.

Foxhoven is accused of having a sexual relationship with the victim over the past several months. She is now pregnant.

The suspect was a priest from the Diocese in Steubenville. He had served at two churches in Athens County, Ohio, one in Buchtel and the other in Glouster.

Foxhoven was charged Tuesday in court with a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear again for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29, according to Fox News.

The allegations come as the Diocese released a list of 16 priests earlier this week accused of sexual abuse.

“We were just all shocked, and we loved him, and we thought he was a wonderful priest,” said Kathy Hook, who has attended services at the church all her life.