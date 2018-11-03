× Police investigating after child gets bag of rat poison while trick-or-treating

MERIDIAN, Idaho – Police are investigating after a child in Idaho received a bag of rat poison while trick-or-treating.

EastIdahoNews.com reported that a small baggy of rat poisoning was discovered among a 7-year-old’s Halloween candy after the child had been trick-or-treating in the Presidential subdivision of Meridian.

The child was unable to remember which house the poison came from, according to police.

“While it is extremely rare for something like this to happen, parents should always go through their children’s trick-or-treat candy to make sure nobody is trying to hurt your child,” the Meridian Police Department said in a press release.

Police are warning other parents in the area to be cautious.