Kathy Manning and Ted Budd make their final efforts to rally up early voters ahead of election

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Saturday wraps up early voting ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. The candidates for the 13th District congressional seat, Kathy Manning and Ted Budd, made their final efforts to rally up early voters this weekend.

Lines were going down the block for people to cast their vote at the Leonard Recreation Center Saturday afternoon.

“Well, we wanted to make sure that we got our vote in, and we didn’t want to take any chances,” Susan Frye said.

The Fryes brought their three kids, Hattie, Gigi, and Sebastian along as well.

“We think it’s very important for them to know how government works and how to vote in an election. We took them into the ballot box with us, so they could learn how to do everything,” Danny Frye said.

Ted Budd spent Saturday morning knocking on doors with more than a dozen volunteers. All of them were encouraging people to head to the polls.

“Yesterday we knocked on hundreds of doors, the day before that, 700 doors, the day before that, 1,000 doors. So, look, we’re really doing some hard work here,” Budd told a group of volunteers at the Guilford County GOP Office.

Kathy Manning started her day at the NCA&T homecoming parade, before talking to voters at the Leonard Recreation Center. She then campaigned alongside Governor Roy Cooper.

“We are going to keep going strong, getting out and meeting as many people as we can and we’re not going to stop until polls close Tuesday night,” Manning said.

Both candidates agree, this election is an important one.

“This election will dictate the future of our country. And you have the right to vote so get out and exercise that right,” Manning said.

So far, there's been an impressive turnout.

“Every 12 years in North Carolina we have what’s called a blue moon election, there’s no governor, no state senators on the ballot, and usually that discourages involvement. We’re defying history right now, it’s a midterm, blue moon, and people are more engaged than ever,” Budd said.

The long lines and stickers are proof, voters want to make a difference.

“We know how important it is to go out and vote and make sure our voices are heard so we wanted to go out and do that today,” Christina Prevo said.

“I think it’s been clear that every vote counts and you have to go out and do your civic duty,” Frye said.

Early voting is now at a close. The polls open back up again 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.