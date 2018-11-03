× Human remains found inside car after Winston-Salem police and fire extinguish vehicle fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Human remains were found inside a car that was on fire Saturday morning in Winston-Salem.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police and firefighters were called to a home at 4165 Kennison Village Drive shortly before 6 a.m. in reference to a vehicle fire.

Firefighters put out the fire and found the remains inside.

Police said the vehicle’s owner and family members have been accounted for and the identity of the body remains unknown.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.