× Girl bites into Kit Kat bar she got trick-or-treating and finds a sewing needle inside

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in Missouri are investigating after a 12-year-old girl apparently bit into a piece of candy with a needle inside.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page on Friday that officials believe the candy was collected in the Warsaw area.

The girl reportedly bit into a Kit Kat bar that had a sewing needle embedded inside. It’s unclear who or how the needle ended up in the treat.

“It’s a sick demented individual who would do such an act,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Parents, check your children’s candy.”

A needle was also apparently found in a gummie candy in Wilson County, Tenn. The sheriff’s office there is also advising parents to check their children’s candy.