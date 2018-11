HIGH POINT, N.C. – Crews were called to the scene after a water main broke in downtown High Point, flooding the basement of a furniture store.

Firefighters were called to Max Home in the 100 block of North Main Street on Saturday in reference to flooding.

Photos provided to FOX8 from a viewer show water damage inside the buildings and furniture in the water.

The roads around the building remain open, according to officials.

