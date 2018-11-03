× Dog shoots owner on hunting trip

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot and injured by his dog while on a hunting trip.

KRQE reported that Sonny Gilligan, 74, was shot by his dog Charlie while recently hunting for jackrabbits near Las Cruces, N.M.

Gilligan was in his truck with his three dogs when Charlie’s paw got stuck on a trigger of a rifle in the backseat.

Charlie accidentally fired the gun and a bullet went through the seat and shot Gilligan in the back.

Gilligan was airlifted to the hospital where he had been listed in critical condition. His dogs were taken to a county shelter.

Gilligan’s son said his father’s main concern now is getting his dogs out of “doggie jail.”