× 15-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and burying her outside of church after argument over bad grade

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old Florida boy is accused of killing his mother after an argument over a school grade and then burying her outside a church.

Gregory Logan Ramos confessed to killing 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger by strangling her at the family’s home on Thursday night, according to Volusia County sheriff’s detectives.

The teenager then used a wheelbarrow to take her to a van and buried her beneath a fire pit at River City Church on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Ramos told detectives he had two friends, also juveniles, stage a burglary scene at his house. Those friends, 17-year-olds Dylan Ceglarek and Brian Porras, are also in custody and facing multiple criminal charges.

Detectives responding to that call around 3:52 p.m. began investigating what initially was reported as a burglary, supposedly discovered by Ramos after he came home from school. He said his mom was missing and her van was still running in the driveway.

Officials said he later confessed to the killing of his mother and implicated his friends.

Elsewhere in DeBary, deputies recovered the dumped property that was removed from the home in the staged burglary – computers and other electronics including a Playstation 4, a rifle and other items.

Deputies also recovered a shovel and broom used to bury Cleavenger and straighten up the scene around the fire pit.

Detectives found Cleavenger’s body in her burial site at River City Church in the early-morning hours Saturday.

“The case we worked tonight was one of the most disturbing and saddest I’ve seen in my career,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, in a statement. “I have a feeling this is a case we’ll be hearing about for years to come. All our hearts break for this family. The deputies and detectives who worked through the night and into the morning gave this case absolutely everything they had, and I hope the family knows that Gail has all of us fighting for justice for her. God bless Gail Cleavenger and all who knew and loved her.”

WFTV reported that Ramos allegedly strangled his mother and they got into a fight over a “D” grade he received in school.