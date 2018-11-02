Seasonal Health: Healthy Fall Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is often thought of as the season for fresh fruit and vegetables, but fall has its fair share of seasonal produce. Pumpkin is by far the most popular vegetable and flavor during the fall season, but there are so many other delicious fruits and vegetables to choose from. Apples, pears, winter squash, leafy greens, cranberries and beets all ripen in autumn and are full of nutrients. Produce that is in season is available at your local farmer’s market, which can be more cost-effective.

Many of the seasonal options are delicious and full of vitamins and nutrients that can reduce your risk for a variety of illnesses. Leafy greens like collard greens and turnip greens are heart healthy and high in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, calcium, iron and magnesium. They’re also low in calories but filling.

This season, consider incorporating a few of your seasonal favorites into everyday recipes. If you make a vegetable soup or stew in cold weather, you can add kale or squash for an extra boost of flavor. Other new recipes that are healthy but include a taste of fall are:

Sautéed collard greens.

Chicken, apple and butternut squash stew.

Apple-stuffed acorn squash.

Winter squash and kale risotto.

