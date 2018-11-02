× Photos showing teachers dressed up as a ‘border wall’ and Mexican stereotypes cause uproar in school district

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Photos showing teachers dressed up as a border wall and Mexican stereotypes have caused an uproar in an Idaho school district.

KIVI reported that seven teachers dressed up as a “border wall” with the words “Make America Great Again” written across it.

They also dressed in Mexican stereotypes with sombreros and ponchos, playing maracas.

The photos were originally posted on the Middleton School District’s official Facebook page in Middleton, Idaho, but have since been removed.

Middleton School Superintendent et Dr. Josh Middleton said he is “deeply troubled by the decision” and that the costumes were clearly insensitive and inappropriate.

Middleton said he had been contacted by a parent “expressing concern’ over the staff’s costumes.

“We are better than this,” Middleton said. “We embrace all students. We have a responsibility to teach all students.”

He also offered our “sincerest and deepest and humblest apologies to our families, to our patrons” and said the district is looking into the matter.