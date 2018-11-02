× New details emerge after 2 shot in Davie County home

ADVANCE, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details after two people were shot in a Davie County home.

At about 6 a.m. Friday, a woman called reporting that she had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Operators heard more gunshots while on the call.

Deputies forced their way into the home on Cameron Court and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office revealed that the two people were married.

They were both taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Deputies have responded to domestic incidents at the location in the past. The sheriff’s office said the man was not supposed to be at the home and had a domestic violence protective order, or a “50B order,” taken out against him.

One child at the home ran away to a neighbor’s house during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Another was still inside the home when deputies arrived.

Officials are not looking for suspects.