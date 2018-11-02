Masked man caught on camera stealing cigarettes from Greensboro tobacco shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Security cameras recording in the back room of Clouds Tobacco on Rankin Mill Road showed a man crawling on his hands and knees with a flashlight.

“He had a face mask on, a hoodie on, he had like one glove on,” store manager Melissa Dech said.

He spent about an hour inside the store on Halloween night grabbing cigarettes off the shelves and throwing them into a big black bag.

Dech never knew a crime was committed until her boss asked her to grab something from the back room the next morning.

She said the now-wanted man pried open the back door.

“It upsets me, makes me feel like, 'What’s going to happen tomorrow?' Who’s to say somebody can’t come in and rob me at gunpoint,” she said.

More than $10,000 in cigarettes, hemp wraps and cash were stolen.

“If these people put as much effort into getting a job as they put into taking things that aren’t theirs, they would get very far in life. A lot farther than what they’re probably going to get now,” Dech said.

Greensboro police said the night after the crime, someone broke into the Smoker’s Choice on Randleman Road.

Nothing was taken from that location and at this time investigators do not believe the crimes are connected.