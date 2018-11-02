× Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol, Davidson County EMS and Davidson County firefighters are on the scene of a crash near the interchange of Interstate 85 and U.S. 64.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-85 and was reported to Davidson County dispatchers at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Multiple vehicles are involved and medics are treating multiple patients, dispatchers said.

