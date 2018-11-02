× ‘He had a great attitude’: Dozens attend vigil for teen killed at Butler HS in NC

MATTHEWS, N.C. – Friends and family gathered Thursday night to remember Bobby McKeithen, the 16-year-old sophomore killed in Monday’s shooting at Butler High School in Matthews, WSOC reports.

Close to 100 people came out to remember the 16-year-old at Camp Greene Park in west Charlotte.

The crowd is lining up to get their candles for tonight’s vigil to honor 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen killed in the Butler HS shooting @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/T3CTlmlZ0h — Briana Harper (@BrianaWSOC9) November 1, 2018

There was music and emotion, as many spoke about how McKeithen’s carefree personality would light up a room — and family and friends lit up the sky, releasing illuminated balloons.

The teen was shot in the hallway of Butler High School on Monday after a fight with fellow student Jatwan Cuffie, who is charged with murder.

At the vigil, the crowd supported each other, grieved together, and reflected on who McKeithen was, not how he died.

“He was always laughing, every time you see him he was dancing,” said friend Marlie Miller, according to WSOC. “He had a great attitude, you never seen him in a bad mood.”