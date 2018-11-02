× Half-naked woman arrested after dropping through Cook Out ceiling

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Cook Out employees got a shock when they saw a woman’s bare lower half dangling from the kitchen ceiling, the Kingsport Times-News reports.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a Tennessee Cook Out after employees saw Harley C. Morton, 26, of Kingsport, partially fall through the restaurant ceiling.

She was wearing nothing from the waist down.

She then hefted herself back up and began “running around” overhead, according to the Times-News.

Officers came to the fast food joint to look for her, but didn’t find her until she again fell through the ceiling, this time falling all the way to the floor.

Police caught her as she made for the dining area.

Officials found her wallet, containing her ID, on the roof.

They believe she got into the ceiling by climbing into an air conditional unit.

She was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, vandalism and disorderly conduct. She was also served with an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear.