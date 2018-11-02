× Fugitive in FBI Top 10 may head to North Carolina after latest sighting

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A Federal Bureau of Investigation Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive may travel to North Carolina after he was spotted in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, is wanted after allegedly committing a burglary and trying to sexually assault a woman while using a weapon on July 13, 2017, in the Los Angeles area.

The FBI says he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

“While the FBI publicizes hundreds of fugitives at any given time, the List of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives is reserved for a select few who need to be taken off the streets based on their horrible crimes and where widespread publicity can play an important role,” said Paul D. Delacourt, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, in a news release. “Greg Alyn Carlson joins the notorious Top Ten list because he is considered an enemy to the public and we believe his violence may escalate.”

He was initially arrested by LAPD in September 2017 but fled after posting bond.

On Nov. 2, the FBI announced the latest sighting of the fugitive.

About two weeks ago, the FBI learned that he was seen in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina. The FBI knows Carlson has ties in that area.

Due to this sighting, officials believe he is still in the southeastern United States.

The FBI believes he could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama or Texas.

He was previously seen in Alabama and Florida.

He is described as a 5 foot, 11 inch white man weighing about 170 pounds. He has green eyes and graying brown hair.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered in exchange for information leading to Carlson’s arrest.