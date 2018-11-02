Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office competing for K-9 grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for some extra support for their four-legged officers.

K-9s are trained to pull drugs off the street and track criminals.

"These dogs can do a lot of things that we can't do," said Sgt. Seth Carter, of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The Forsyth County K-9 Unit has four teams. They serve a crucial role in fighting crime, but it comes at a cost.

K-9s require a minimum of 24 hours of training a month with roughly a $20,000 price tag each.

The Forsyth County K-9 Unit is participating in a nationwide competition for the Aftermath K9 Grant.

Community members vote for local agencies and the agencies with the most votes receive one of eight grants.

Grants range from $500 to $5,000 to help new or established K-9 programs with safety equipment, training or maintenance.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office plans to use the grant money to purchase the mobile app for their HOT-N-POP systems for their K-9s.

You can vote once every 12 hours until Nov. 5 at Aftermath.com/K9Grant.