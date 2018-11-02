× Father charged after police find Halloween candy not to blame for meth in boy’s system

GALION, Ohio – An Ohio father has been charged after police said his 5-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine.

WJW reported that Cambray Carwell, 24, of Crawford County, faces charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.

Galion police on Sunday started investigating the possibility the boy’s candy was laced when he became sick after trick-or-treating.

Then the blame shifted to fake vampire teeth, so they were sent out for testing, but no controlled substance was detected.

“Our detectives have worked extremely hard on this investigation. While we cannot definitively say how the little boy ingested methamphetamine, we are extremely confident that he did not ingest any candy from Trick or Treat that was tainted,” the police department said in a news release on Friday, according to WJW.

Galion officers searched the family’s apartment Thursday and found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and suspected methamphetamine, according to police. Carwell also had meth in his system.

“The boy is home, has been attending school and has not shown any lingering effects from the drug,” the department said.