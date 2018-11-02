Domestic violence protection order fails when mother and father found shot in Davie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADVANCE, N.C. -- Documents show that a Davie County mother had a domestic violence protective order issued against her husband a month to the day before both were found shot inside their home.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman says the woman – identified as Michelle Lane – called 911 saying she had been shot around 6 a.m. Friday.

Neighbors say they heard shots and also called 911. One of those neighbors tells FOX8 they were on the phone with 911 when a child from the home ran to their door, looking for shelter as the shots continued.

Hartman says another child was still inside when deputies arrived at the home at 112 Cameron Court in Advance.

Deputies found Michelle and her husband – Joel Lane – both suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Scene is not secure, we do have law enforcement in route, I heard several shots fired on the phone,” said a dispatcher, trying to direct EMS to the home.

Hartman detailed that Michelle had taken out a domestic violence protective order against Joel, barring him from the home.

“There have been previous responses to this house,” he said.

The hearing for the order, also known as a 50-B, took place on October 2, according to records.

The 50-B shows that Joel was required to stay away from the home, or any place where Michelle received temporary shelter. Failure to do so was supposed to result in arrest.

Documents show “the parties may communicate by text or email for the sole purpose of communicating about the minor child.”

The minor child is 4 years old, according to the documents.

The complaint and motion for the domestic violence protective order, filed on September 26, 2018, shows a history of domestic violence allegedly committed by Joel.

On September 25, Michelle said Joel told her “I would love no more than to hurt you.”

The complaint shows that an older child was “hit, grabbed, emotionally abused.” Also, on September 25, it says that Joel drove recklessly with the child "in vehicle, slamming on brakes causing her to hit seat in front of her with head.”

In March, the motion says Joel attacked Michelle’s 19-year-old son, and when she attempted to protect her son, Joel punched her in the side of the head and “pushed glasses into ear, pushed me into wall.”

In 2012, she says Joel had a gun pointed at her and threatened suicide. Joel allegedly “held gun up walking around carelessly,” toward Michelle, “and childrens bedrooms.”

In September, the motion details that Joel was hospitalized for depression, suicidal thoughts, PTSD and anxiety.

The document says Joel made threats to commit suicide on several occasions and was also hospitalized at “Veterans Health Administration” in August, for “feeling suicidal with plan.”

Other documents show that Joel is a Marine who served from 1990-1994, according to Michelle.

The motion also shows that Michelle believed Joel had hunting weapons, rifles, ammunition and possibly a handgun.

As part of the 50-B, Joel was prohibited from possessing, receiving or purchasing a firearm for the period of the order.

His concealed handgun permit was also suspended for the period of the order, which was set to expire on October 9, 2019.

Hartman says the Lanes both underwent surgery due to the shooting. There was no update on their conditions following the procedures.

The children who were inside the home were unharmed and are with social services, according to Hartman.