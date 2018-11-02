Dedicated NC A&T alumnus has attended every homecoming for the last 60 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A North Carolina A&T State University alumnus has attended every homecoming since 1962.

Over the last five decades, Gus Maultsby has walked through the campus spending time with fellow classmates and friends.

“I’ve been back to all of the homecomings in the 60 years to be able to show my dedication and my commitment and my love for A&T,” said Maultsby.

Maultsby spent Friday afternoon strolling through the campus wearing NC A&T paraphilia. He attended the school when the “Woolworth Four” were just freshman.

He told us he was a part of the history-making moments when the “Woolworth Four” took a stance for African-Americans civil rights.

“The four freshman and others decided we were going to make it and bring about change today,” said Maultsby.

He like many other alums shared a strong sense of pride for their beloved school. He’s made several contributions as a member of the Society of Golden Aggies, an organization that consists of Aggies who’ve graduated and contributed to the school for 50 or more years.

The homecoming parade starts tomorrow at 8 a.m. and the football game kickoff at 1 p.m. where the Aggies face Norfolk State University.