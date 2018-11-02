× Crash shuts down 3 lanes of I-85, I-40 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 85 and 40 eastbound shut down three of five lanes early Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP responded to the call at about 5:08 a.m.

Troopers report the wreck involves only one vehicle.

The wreck happened near Elon near Exit 140 to University Drive.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation does not expect the lanes to reopen until 8:39 a.m.

Officials have not released any information regarding any possible injuries.