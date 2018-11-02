× Cardi B will not perform at NC A&T homecoming concert due to illness

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Rapper Cardi B will not be performing at the 2018 North Carolina A&T homecoming concert, according to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The concert will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum and features 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E. Sudd.

Cardi B is not performing due to an illness, according to a press release from the Coliseum.

Tickets are still available at http://www.ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Ticket holders who wish to obtain refunds should visit greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.