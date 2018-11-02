‘A Special Blend’: Greensboro’s non-profit cafe serves up jobs to adults with intellectual disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's newest coffee shop serves so much more than just delicious drinks.

A Special Blend employs adults with intellectual disabilities.

A group of volunteers, many who have special needs children, decided to open the shop to give these people a chance to earn a paycheck.

"It's a sense of accomplishment, pride,"Jo Hughes said. "There's nothing like receiving a paycheck or having that sense of accomplishment. I have a job. Look at what I've done. You just can't give that to somebody. You have to earn that."

Jo says 80% of adults with intellectual disabilities are unemployed. A Special Blend hopes to change that. They offer 80 hours of training with occupational, speech and physical therapists.

"They had to take 8 different classes, because we feel like we don't want to set them up to fail," Board Member Becky O'Hare said. "It's really important that they feel well trained and they feel confident because they they will flourish."

A Special Blend is located at 3900 West Market Street in Greensboro.

The coffee shop's grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3.